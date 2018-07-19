Matthew Edgar is an analytics consultant at Elementive (www.elementive.com). Since 2001, Matthew has helped hundreds of businesses and nonprofits grow through a process of analyzing and improving their website’s user experience. He is the author of Elements of a Successful Website, published in 2017. Matthew regularly speaks at conferences and teaches workshops about analytics, UX, and CRO. You can connect on Twitter @MatthewEdgarCO or on his blog at MatthewEdgar.net.