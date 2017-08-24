This video is an excerpt from the "Learning Path: 2017 Design Conference Viewer’s Choice." Watch the full Learning Path on Safari.

In this video excerpt, Martin Charlier explores the different prototyping techniques for connected products. He discusses how conventional prototyping methods aren't always a good fit for the prototyping challenges of connected products and explains instead how video can be used for both rapidly prototyping the experience of connected products as well as documenting development.

