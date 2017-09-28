Check out Rob Claire's talk "Drinking from the fire hose: Building a massive-scale monitoring stack" at the O'Reilly Velocity Conference, taking place Oct. 1-4 in New York. Use code ORM20 to save 20% on your conference pass (Gold, Silver, or Bronze passes).

In this full conference talk from the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in New York 2016, Rob Claire walks attendees through practical examples of importing and shaping time series data with Python data tools, including pandas and StatsModels, and graphing libraries like Matplotlib. Using Jupyter Notebook examples, Rob then discusses the types of problems that can be solved with this approach, including automatically detecting site performance and availability issues, building a real-time network graph with the NetworkX library, and predicting the rate of disk utilization for an HBase cluster.