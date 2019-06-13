Everett Harper is the CEO and Co-Founder of Truss. Truss builds software and infrastructure to help companies scale and enterprises / public agencies to modernize digital services. Notable projects include healthcare.gov, Nuna and DOD-Transcom. Prior to Truss, Everett worked at innovative companies in tech like Linden Lab (maker of Second Life) and in social impact, like Self-Help CDFI. Everett started his career at Bain & Co, a top strategy consulting firm. He is a board member of CARE.org and CASE at Duke Fuqua School of Business. Everett...
