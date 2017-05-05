- Get your fix — Facebook open sources Caffe2, building off the original Caffe framework and oriented towards large-scale models and mobile.
- Deep learning primer — Wondering what deep learning can do for you, but not sure were to start? Leslie Smith shares "Best Practices for Applying Deep Learning to Novel Applications" to help.
- Intelligent design interfaces — Patrick Hebron on "Rethinking Design Tools in the Age of Machine Learning"
- “Wizard hat for the brain” — Tim Urban dives deep into Elon Musk’s master plan for saving humanity from AI...by plugging in our brains.
