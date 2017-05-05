Intelligent Bits.
  1. Get your fix — Facebook open sources Caffe2, building off the original Caffe framework and oriented towards large-scale models and mobile.
  2. Deep learning primer — Wondering what deep learning can do for you, but not sure were to start? Leslie Smith shares "Best Practices for Applying Deep Learning to Novel Applications" to help.
  3. Intelligent design interfaces — Patrick Hebron on "Rethinking Design Tools in the Age of Machine Learning"
  4. “Wizard hat for the brain” — Tim Urban dives deep into Elon Musk’s master plan for saving humanity from AI...by plugging in our brains.
