- Medical ImageNet — Drawing inspiration from the original ImageNet project led by Fei-Fei Li, Curt Langlotz’s lab at Stanford University has been building a Medical ImageNet repository that "contains 0.5 petabyte of clinical radiology data, comprising 4.5 million studies, and over 1 billion images.” Work is still underway, but they expect to release these data sets soon.
- Jensen Huang at GTC 2017 — NVIDIA’s GTC developer conference took place this week with founder and CEO Jensen Huang taking the stage to deliver the keynote. It took a full two hours, but Engadget has compiled a 13-minute highlight reel to fill you in. NVIDIA shareholders must be thrilled with Jensen’s announcements, as NVIDIA stock got a nice bump following his keynote.
- Satya Nadella fighting dystopia — Meanwhile at Microsoft’s own developer conference, BUILD, CEO Satya Nadella referenced George Orwell and Aldous Huxley to espouse technology companies demonstrating corporate and social responsibility.
- "How Online Shopping Makes Suckers of Us All" — "Our ability to know the price of anything, anytime, anywhere, has given us, the consumers, so much power that retailers—in a desperate effort to regain the upper hand, or at least avoid extinction—are now staring back through the screen. They are comparison shopping us.” Ouch. Data and machine learning have empowered online sellers to master pricing elasticity and consumer dollar extraction.
