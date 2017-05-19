Roger Chen is building a new venture and currently co-chairs the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Previously, he was a principal at O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures (OATV), where he invested in and worked with early stage startups, primarily in the realm of data, machine learning, and robotics. Roger has a deep and hands-on history with technology, having spent a past life as an engineer and scientist prior to working in venture capital. He developed novel nanotechnology as a Ph.D. researcher at UC Berkeley and spent stints as an enginee...