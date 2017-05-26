- Deep recipe transfer — Many recent results have shown the ability to transfer visual patterns and styles across images. Now researchers demonstrate how neural nets can adapt recipes to the culinary styles of particular geographic regions.
- Brick, mortar, and bucks — Google can now associate digital ad campaigns with in-store visits and sales by applying machine learning to its wealth of user data, including geolocation, search history, web browsing, app interactions, and now credit card transaction records.
- How much for that ride? — Uber applies machine learning to route-based pricing in an effort to become more sustainable by predicting how much you’re willing to pay.
- Phew, false alarm — Contrary to popular outcry about technological dislocation of labor, this think tank argues that more innovation is needed to drive productivity and, therefore, jobs.
