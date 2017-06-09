- Teaching machines to draw — David Ha and other researchers at Google demonstrate neural networks that can produce vector drawings of concepts they’ve learned, much like a child who has learned how to sketch ideas.
- Apple AI APIs — Apple joins the fray and now offers API tools to developers for building AI applications, claiming superior performance and privacy benefits.
- AI for good — Leaders from United Nations agencies, NGOs, government, industry and academia convene in Geneva this week at the AI for Good Global Summit.
- Space-grade AI for oil and gas — Big Oil gets into big data and AI as BP Ventures invests in startup Beyond Limits, which applies cognitive computing to industrial verticals like oil and gas.
