On this International Women’s Day, I want to call out the simple truth that actions speak louder than words. That respect and doing the right thing always matter regardless of gender, and that treating people with respect and equality are the constant responsibility of everyone. I'm proud to say at O’Reilly our actions do speak for themselves and we have a record of taking action to promote equality.

O’Reilly in a nutshell

50% of the executive team are women.

47% of our current workforce are women.

Of the 86 management positions in the company, 50% are held by women.

45% of our promotions last year went to 31 women who assumed new positions of responsibility within the company.

We have a firm commitment to job and salary parity across all divisions, departments, and roles, evidenced by the fact that O'Reilly joined many other companies in signing the White House Equal Pay Pledge in 2016 (and we ensure we are always in compliance).

We've created event scholarship and diversity programs to provide opportunities for women and recognize people of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages, abilities, religions, sexual orientation, and military service.

We developed clear and specific anti-harassment and code of conduct policies, which are in force at all of our events (and widely used as a model by other tech events.)

We are actively committed to increasing the diversity of our conference speakers, which helps highlight women and members of other under-represented groups as visible leaders in the tech industry. 37% of our keynote speakers in 2018 were women, up from 32% in 2017. We also donated $36,710 to organizations that support women in tech throughout 2018.

I’m incredibly proud of these statistics, but they cannot stand in isolation. We must continue to push the envelope and strive for diversity and inclusion, not just for women, but for everyone. And, while our internal efforts are solid, we still have a ways to go regarding diversity and inclusion in our own hiring practices.

What we truly seek to accomplish at O’Reilly is to make sure we foster a culture that creates opportunity for everyone, rewards and recognizes accomplishments, and treats everyone with respect regardless of their gender. Now that's something to celebrate.

Happy International Women's Day!

Article image: