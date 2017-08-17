Natural path (source: Pixabay

In this episode of the Security Podcast, I talk with Jack Daniel, co-founder of Security Bsides. We discuss how each of us (and the industry as a whole) benefits from community building, the importance of historical context, and the inimitable Becky Bace.

Here are some highlights:

The indispensable role and benefit of community building

As I grew in my career, I learned things that I shared. I felt that if you're going to teach me, then as soon as I know something new, I'll teach you. I began to realize that the more I share with people, the more they're willing to share with me. This exchange of information built trust and confidence. When you build that trust, people are more likely to share information beyond what they may feel comfortable saying in a public forum and that may help you solve problems in your own environment. I realized these opportunities to connect and share information were tremendously beneficial not only to me, but to everyone participating. They build professional and personal relationships, which I've become addicted to. It’s a fantastic resource to be part of a community, and the more effort you put into it, the more you get back. Security is such an amazing community. We’re facing incredible challenges. We need to share ideas if we're going to pull it off.

Extolling InfoSec history with the Shoulders of InfoSec

I realized a few years ago that despite the fact I was friends with a lot of trailblazers in the security space, I didn't have much perspective on the history of InfoSec or hacking. I recognized that I have friends like Gene Spafford and the late Becky Bace who have seen or participated in the foundation of our industry and know many of the stories of our community. I decided to do a presentation a few years ago at DerbyCon that introduced the early contributors and pioneers who made our industry what it is today and built the early foundation for our practices. I quickly realized that cataloging this history wasn't a single presentation, but a larger undertaking. This is why I created the Shoulders of InfoSec program, which shines a light on the contributions of those whose shoulders we stand on. The idea is to make it easy to find a quick history of information security and, to a lesser extent, the hacker culture. As Newton actually paraphrased, if he has seen farther, it's by standing on the shoulders of giants, and we all stand on the shoulders of giants.

The inimitable Becky Bace