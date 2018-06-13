Natalie Silvanovich is a security researcher on Google Project Zero. Her current focus is on script engines, understanding the subtleties of the scripting languages they implement and how they lead to vulnerabilities. She is a prolific finder of vulnerabilities in this area, reporting over a hundred vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash in the last year. Previously, she worked in mobile security, on the Android Security Team at Google and as a team lead of the Security Research Group at BlackBerry, where her work included finding security issues in mo...
more