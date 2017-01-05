In this episode of the O’Reilly Hardware Podcast, Jeff Bleiel and I speak with Joel Johnson, co-founder and CEO of BoXZY, a startup that makes an all-in-one desktop CNC mill, 3D printer, and laser engraver. We discuss the BoXZY device’s software and hardware, including its CAD/CAM software (Autodesk’s Fusion 360) and controller board (Arduino Mega), as well as its shield, steppers, and firmware.

We cover how universities are using BoXZY to teach machinist skills (as Johnson puts it, students are using it as “my first CNC machine”) and how prosumers and small businesses use it for prototyping and new product development. Johnson also talks about the company’s successful 2015 Kickstarter campaign.