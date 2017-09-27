This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Evening sky (source: Pixabay).
Cesar Delgado joins Mike Olson to show how Apple is using its big data stack and expertise to solve non-data problems.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.