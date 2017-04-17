- Number 8.5 will surprise you! Reproducibility is a hallmark of a solid analysis. Jake VanderPlas' (@jakevdp) article "Reproducible Data Analysis in Jupyter" provides a detailed recipe you can use to improve this important but often neglected dimension of your work!
- Practical TensorFlow. TensorFlow is one of the hottest new technologies out there, but can be a bit impenetrable. This notebook of TensorFlow examples is a great place to start if you want to kick the tires on this fast moving tool.
- Jupyter's fast break. Mark Cuban's (@mcuban) Tweet that Jupyter and machine learning are the new NBA shows how Jupyter is moving beyond the sciences and into some surprising new industries.
- Speaking of Basketball. The LA Times Data Desk shows how to use Jupyter to see every shot by Kobe Bryant.
