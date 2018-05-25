You have a well-defined service (see not available ) backed by several pods. But one of the pods is misbehaving, and you would like to take it out of the list of endpoints to examine it at a later time.

Solution

Relabel the pod using the --overwrite option—this will allow you to change the value of the run label on the pod. By overwriting this label, you can ensure that it will not be selected by the service selector (not available) and will be removed from the list of endpoints. At the same time, the replica set watching over your pods will see that a pod has disappeared and will start a new replica.

To see this in action, start with a straightforward deployment generated with kubectl run (see not available):

$ kubectl run nginx --image nginx --replicas 4

When you list the pods and show the label with key run , you’ll see four pods with the value nginx ( run=nginx is the label that is automatically generated by the kubectl run command):

$ kubectl get pods -Lrun NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE RUN nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-l429b 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-pvrfh 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-vm764 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx

You can then expose this deployment with a service and check the endpoints, which correspond to the IP addresses of each pod:

$ kubectl expose deployments nginx --port 80 $ kubectl get endpoints NAME ENDPOINTS AGE nginx 172.17.0.11:80,172.17.0.14:80,172.17.0.3:80 + 1 more... 1h

Moving the first pod out of the service traffic via relabeling is done with a single command:

$ kubectl label pods nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r run=notworking --overwrite

Tip To find the IP address of a pod, you can list the pod’s manifest in JSON and run a JQuery query: $ kubectl get pods nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r -o json | \ jq -r .status.podIP172.17.0.3

You will see a brand new pod appear with the label run=nginx , and you will see that your nonworking pod still exists but no longer appears in the list of service endpoints:

$ kubectl get pods -Lrun NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE RUN nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r 1/1 Running 0 21h notworking nginx-d5dc44cf7-hztlw 1/1 Running 0 21s nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-l429b 1/1 Running 0 5m nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-pvrfh 1/1 Running 0 5m nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-vm764 1/1 Running 0 5m nginx $ kubectl describe endpoints nginx Name: nginx Namespace: default Labels: run=nginx Annotations: <none> Subsets: Addresses: 172.17.0.11,172.17.0.14,172.17.0.19,172.17.0.7 ...