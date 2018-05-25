In this chapter, you will find recipes that deal with both app-level and cluster-level maintenance. We cover various aspects of troubleshooting, from debugging pods and containers, to testing service connectivity, interpreting a resource’s status, and node maintenance. Last but not least, we look at how to deal with
etcd, the Kubernetes control plane storage component. This chapter is relevant for both cluster admins and app developers.
Enabling Autocomplete for kubectl
Problem
It is cumbersome to type full commands and arguments for the
kubectl command, so you want an autocomplete function for it.
Solution
Enable autocompletion for
kubectl.
For Linux and the bash shell, you can enable
kubectl autocompletion in your current shell using the following command:
$ source <(kubectl completion bash)
For other operating systems and shells, please check the documentation.
See Also
Removing a Pod from a Service
Problem
You have a well-defined service (see not available) backed by several pods. But one of the pods is misbehaving, and you would like to take it out of the list of endpoints to examine it at a later time.
Solution
Relabel the pod using the
--overwrite option—this will allow you to change the value of the
run label on the pod. By overwriting this label, you can ensure that it will not be selected by the service selector (not available) and will be removed from the list of endpoints. At the same time, the replica set watching over your pods will see that a pod has disappeared and will start a new replica.
To see this in action, start with a straightforward deployment generated with
kubectl run (see not available):
$ kubectl run nginx --image nginx --replicas 4
When you list the pods and show the label with key
run, you’ll see four pods with the value
nginx (
run=nginx is the label that is automatically generated by the
kubectl run command):
$ kubectl get pods -Lrun NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE RUN nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-l429b 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-pvrfh 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-vm764 1/1 Running 0 1h nginx
You can then expose this deployment with a service and check the endpoints, which correspond to the IP addresses of each pod:
$ kubectl expose deployments nginx --port 80 $ kubectl get endpoints NAME ENDPOINTS AGE nginx 172.17.0.11:80,172.17.0.14:80,172.17.0.3:80 + 1 more... 1h
Moving the first pod out of the service traffic via relabeling is done with a single command:
$ kubectl label pods nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r run=notworking --overwrite
Tip
To find the IP address of a pod, you can list the pod’s manifest in JSON and run a JQuery query:
$ kubectl get pods nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r -o json | \ jq -r .status.podIP172.17.0.3
You will see a brand new pod appear with the label
run=nginx, and you will see that your nonworking pod still exists but no longer appears in the list of service endpoints:
$ kubectl get pods -Lrun NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE RUN nginx-d5dc44cf7-5g45r 1/1 Running 0 21h notworking nginx-d5dc44cf7-hztlw 1/1 Running 0 21s nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-l429b 1/1 Running 0 5m nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-pvrfh 1/1 Running 0 5m nginx nginx-d5dc44cf7-vm764 1/1 Running 0 5m nginx $ kubectl describe endpoints nginx Name: nginx Namespace: default Labels: run=nginx Annotations: <none> Subsets: Addresses: 172.17.0.11,172.17.0.14,172.17.0.19,172.17.0.7 ...
Accessing a ClusterIP Service Outside the Cluster
Problem
You have an internal service that is causing you trouble and you want to test that it is working well locally without exposing the service externally.
Solution
Use a local proxy to the Kubernetes API server with
kubectl proxy.
Let’s assume that you have created a deployment and a service as described in Removing a Pod from a Service. You should see an
nginx service when you list the services:
$ kubectl get svc NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE nginx ClusterIP 10.109.24.56 <none> 80/TCP 22h
This service is not reachable outside the Kubernetes cluster. However, you can run a proxy in a separate terminal and then reach it on
localhost.
Start by running the proxy in a separate terminal:
$ kubectl proxy Starting to serve on 127.0.0.1:8001
Tip
You can specify the port that you want the proxy to run on with the
--port option.
In your original terminal, you can then use your browser or
curl to access the application exposed by your service. Note the specific path to the service; it contains a
/proxy part. Without this, you get the JSON object representing the service:
$ curl http://localhost:8001/api/v1/proxy/namespaces/default/services/nginx/ <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Welcome to nginx!</title> ...
Note
Note that you can now also access the entire Kubernetes API over
localhost using
curl.
Understanding and Parsing Resource Statuses
Problem
You want to react based on the status of a resource—say, a pod—in a script or in another automated environment like a CI/CD pipeline.
Solution
Use
kubectl get $KIND/$NAME -o json and parse the JSON output using one of the two methods described here.
If you have the JSON query utility
jq installed, you can use it to parse the resource status. Let’s assume you have a pod called
jump and want to know what Quality of Service (QoS) class1 the pod is in:
$ kubectl get po/jump -o json | jq --raw-output .status.qosClass BestEffort
Note that the
--raw-output argument for
jq will show the raw value and that
.status.qosClass is the expression that matches the respective subfield.
Another status query could be around the events or state transitions:
$ kubectl get po/jump -o json | jq .status.conditions [ { "lastProbeTime": null, "lastTransitionTime": "2017-08-28T08:06:19Z", "status": "True", "type": "Initialized" }, { "lastProbeTime": null, "lastTransitionTime": "2017-08-31T08:21:29Z", "status": "True", "type": "Ready" }, { "lastProbeTime": null, "lastTransitionTime": "2017-08-28T08:06:19Z", "status": "True", "type": "PodScheduled" } ]
Of course, these queries are not limited to pods—you can apply this technique to any resource. For example, you can query the revisions of a deployment:
$ kubectl get deploy/prom -o json | jq .metadata.annotations { "deployment.kubernetes.io/revision": "1" }
Or you can list all the endpoints that make up a service:
$ kubectl get ep/prom-svc -o json | jq '.subsets' [ { "addresses": [ { "ip": "172.17.0.4", "nodeName": "minikube", "targetRef": { "kind": "Pod", "name": "prom-2436944326-pr60g", "namespace": "default", "resourceVersion": "686093", "uid": "eee59623-7f2f-11e7-b58a-080027390640" } } ], "ports": [ { "port": 9090, "protocol": "TCP" } ] } ]
Now that you’ve seen
jq in action, let’s move on to a method that doesn’t require external tooling—that is, the built-in feature of using Go templates.
The Go programming language defines templates in a package called
text/template that can be used for any kind of text or data transformation, and
kubectl has built-in support for it. For example, to list all the container images used in the current namespace, do this:
$ kubectl get pods -o go-template \ --template="{{range .items}}{{range .spec.containers}}{{.image}} \ {{end}}{{end}}" busybox prom/prometheus
See Also
-
-
jq playground to try out queries without installing
jq
-
Debugging Pods
Problem
You have a situation where a pod is either not starting up as expected or fails after some time.
Solution
To systematically discover and fix the cause of the problem, enter an OODA loop:
-
Observe. What do you see in the container logs? What events have occurred? How is the network connectivity?
-
Orient. Formulate a set of plausible hypotheses—stay as open-minded as possible and don’t jump to conclusions.
-
Decide. Pick one of the hypotheses.
-
Act. Test the hypothesis. If it’s confirmed, you’re done; otherwise, go back to step 1 and continue.
Let’s have a look at a concrete example where a pod fails. Create a manifest called unhappy-pod.yaml with this content:
apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: unhappy spec: replicas: 1 template: metadata: labels: app: nevermind spec: containers: - name: shell image: busybox command: - "sh" - "-c" - "echo I will just print something here and then exit"
Now when you launch that deployment and look at the pod it creates, you’ll see it’s unhappy:
$ kubectl create -f unhappy-pod.yaml deployment "unhappy" created $ kubectl get po NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE unhappy-3626010456-4j251 0/1 CrashLoopBackOff 1 7s $ kubectl describe po/unhappy-3626010456-4j251 Name: unhappy-3626010456-4j251 Namespace: default Node: minikube/192.168.99.100 Start Time: Sat, 12 Aug 2017 17:02:37 +0100 Labels: app=nevermind pod-template-hash=3626010456 Annotations: kubernetes.io/created-by={"kind":"SerializedReference","apiVersion": "v1","reference":{"kind":"ReplicaSet","namespace":"default","name": "unhappy-3626010456","uid": "a9368a97-7f77-11e7-b58a-080027390640"... Status: Running IP: 172.17.0.13 Created By: ReplicaSet/unhappy-3626010456 Controlled By: ReplicaSet/unhappy-3626010456 ... Conditions: Type Status Initialized True Ready False PodScheduled True Volumes: default-token-rlm2s: Type: Secret (a volume populated by a Secret) SecretName: default-token-rlm2s Optional: false QoS Class: BestEffort Node-Selectors: <none> Tolerations: <none> Events: FirstSeen ... Reason Message --------- ... ------ ------- 25s ... Scheduled Successfully assigned unhappy-3626010456-4j251 to minikube 25s ... SuccessfulMountVolume MountVolume.SetUp succeeded for volume "default-token-rlm2s" 24s ... Pulling pulling image "busybox" 22s ... Pulled Successfully pulled image "busybox" 22s ... Created Created container 22s ... Started Started container 19s ... BackOff Back-off restarting failed container 19s ... FailedSync Error syncing pod
As you can see, Kubernetes considers this pod as not ready to serve traffic as it encountered an "error syncing pod."
Another way to observe this is using the Kubernetes dashboard to view the deployment (Figure 1), as well as the supervised replica set and the pod (Figure 2).
Discussion
An issue, be it a pod failing or a node behaving strangely, can have many different causes. Here are some things you’ll want to check before suspecting software bugs:
-
Is the manifest correct? Check with the Kubernetes JSON schema.
-
Does the container run standalone, locally (that is, outside of Kubernetes)?
-
Can Kubernetes reach the container registry and actually pull the container image?
-
Can the nodes talk to each other?
-
Can the nodes reach the master?
-
Is DNS available in the cluster?
-
Are there sufficient resources available on the nodes?
-
Did you restrict the container’s resource usage?
See Also
Getting a Detailed Snapshot of the Cluster State
Problem
You want to get a detailed snapshot of the overall cluster state for orientation, auditing, or troubleshooting purposes.
Solution
Use the
kubectl cluster-info dump command. For example, to create a dump of the cluster state in a subdirectory cluster-state-2017-08-13, do this:
$ kubectl cluster-info dump --all-namespaces \ --output-directory=$PWD/cluster-state-2017-08-13 $ tree ./cluster-state-2017-08-13 . ├── default │ ├── cockroachdb-0 │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── cockroachdb-1 │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── cockroachdb-2 │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── daemonsets.json │ ├── deployments.json │ ├── events.json │ ├── jump-1247516000-sz87w │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── nginx-4217019353-462mb │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── nginx-4217019353-z3g8d │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── pods.json │ ├── prom-2436944326-pr60g │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── replicasets.json │ ├── replication-controllers.json │ └── services.json ├── kube-public │ ├── daemonsets.json │ ├── deployments.json │ ├── events.json │ ├── pods.json │ ├── replicasets.json │ ├── replication-controllers.json │ └── services.json ├── kube-system │ ├── daemonsets.json │ ├── default-http-backend-wdfwc │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── deployments.json │ ├── events.json │ ├── kube-addon-manager-minikube │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── kube-dns-910330662-dvr9f │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── kubernetes-dashboard-5pqmk │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── nginx-ingress-controller-d2f2z │ │ └── logs.txt │ ├── pods.json │ ├── replicasets.json │ ├── replication-controllers.json │ └── services.json └── nodes.json
Adding Kubernetes Worker Nodes
Problem
Solution
Provision a new machine in whatever way your environment requires (for example, in a bare-metal environment you might need to physically install a new server in a rack, in a public cloud setting you need to create a new VM, etc.), and then install the three components that make up a Kubernetes worker node:
kubelet
-
This is the node manager and supervisor for all pods, no matter if they’re controlled by the API server or running locally, such as static pods. Note that the
kubeletis the final arbiter of what pods can or cannot run on a given node, and takes care of:
-
Reporting node and pod statuses to the API server.
-
Periodically executing liveness probes.
-
Mounting the pod volumes and downloading secrets.
-
Controlling the container runtime (see the following).
-
Container runtime
-
This is responsible for downloading container images and running the containers. Initially, this was hardwired to the Docker engine, but nowadays it is a pluggable system based on the Container Runtime Interface (CRI), so you can, for example, use CRI-O rather than Docker.
kube-proxy
-
This process dynamically configures iptables rules on the node to enable the Kubernetes service abstraction (redirecting the VIP to the endpoints, one or more pods representing the service).
The actual installation of the components depends heavily on your environment and the installation method used (cloud,
kubeadm, etc.). For a list of available options, see the
kubelet reference and
kube-proxy reference.
Discussion
Worker nodes, unlike other Kubernetes resources such as a deployments or services, are not directly created by the Kubernetes control plane but only managed by it. That means when Kubernetes creates a node, it actually only creates an object that represents the worker node. It validates the node by health checks based on the node’s
metadata.name field, and if the node is valid—that is, all necessary components are running—it is considered part of the cluster; otherwise, it will be ignored for any cluster activity until it becomes valid.
See Also
-
"The Kubernetes Node" in the Kubernetes Architecture design document
-
-
Draining Kubernetes Nodes for Maintenance
Problem
You need to carry out maintenance on a node—for example, to apply a security patch or upgrade the operating system.
Solution
Use the
kubectl drain command. For example, to do maintenance on node
123-worker:
$ kubectl drain 123-worker
When you are ready to put the node back into service, use
kubectl uncordon 123-worker, which will make the node schedulable again.
Discussion
What the
kubectl drain command does is to first mark the specified node un-schedulable to prevent new pods from arriving (essentially a
kubectl cordon). Then it evicts the pods if the API server supports eviction. Otherwise, it will use normal
kubectl delete to delete the pods. The Kubernetes docs have a concise sequence diagram of the steps, reproduced in Figure 3.
The
kubectl drain command evicts or deletes all pods except mirror pods (which cannot be deleted through the API server). For pods supervised by a
DaemonSet,
drain will not proceed without using
--ignore-daemonsets, and regardless it will not delete any
DaemonSet-managed pods—those pods would be immediately replaced by the
DaemonSet controller, which ignores unschedulable markings.
Warning
drain waits for graceful termination, so you should not operate on this node until the
kubectl drain command has completed. Note that
kubectl drain $NODE --force will also evict pods not managed by an RC, RS, job,
DaemonSet, or
StatefulSet.
See Also
Managing etcd
Problem
You need to access
etcd to back it up or verify the cluster state directly.
Solution
Get access to
etcd and query it, either using
curl or
etcdctl. For example, in the context of Minikube (with
jq installed):
$ minikube ssh $ curl 127.0.0.1:2379/v2/keys/registry | jq . { "action": "get", "node": { "key": "/registry", "dir": true, "nodes": [ { "key": "/registry/persistentvolumeclaims", "dir": true, "modifiedIndex": 241330, "createdIndex": 241330 }, { "key": "/registry/apiextensions.k8s.io", "dir": true, "modifiedIndex": 641, "createdIndex": 641 }, ...
This technique can be used in environments where
etcd is used with the v2 API.
Discussion
In Kubernetes,
etcd is a component of the control plane. The API server (see not available) is stateless and the only Kubernetes component that directly communicates with
etcd, the distributed storage component that manages the cluster state. Essentially,
etcd is a key/value store; in
etcd2 the keys formed a hierarchy, but with the introduction of
etcd3 this was replaced with a flat model (while maintaining backwards compatibility concerning hierarchical keys).
Note
Up until Kubernetes 1.5.2 we used
etcd2, and from then on we switched to
etcd3. In Kubernetes 1.5.x,
etcd3 is still used in v2 API mode and going forward this is changing to the
etcd v3 API with v2 being deprecated soon. Though from a developer’s point of view this doesn’t have any implications, because the API server takes care of abstracting the interactions away, as an admin you want to pay attention to which etcd version is used in which API mode.
In general, it’s the responsibility of the cluster admin to manage
etcd—that is, to upgrade it and make sure the data is backed up. In certain environments where the control plane is managed for you, such as in Google Kubernetes Engine, you cannot access
etcd directly. This is by design, and there’s no workaround for it.
See Also
-
-
-
-
"Accessing Localkube Resources from Inside a Pod: Example etcd" in the Minikube docs
-
Stefan Schimanski and Michael Hausenblas’s blog post "Kubernetes Deep Dive: API Server – Part 2"
-
Michael Hausenblas’s blog post "Notes on Moving from etcd2 to etcd3"