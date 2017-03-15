O'Reilly

Data

Launching Pokémon GO

Phil Keslin, CTO of Niantic, explains how the engineering team prepared for—and just barely survived—the experience of launching Pokémon GO.

Video by Phil KeslinBeau Cronin

This is a keynote highlight from Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.

You can also see other highlights from the event.

Article image: Pokemon Go. (source: brar_j on Flickr).