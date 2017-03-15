This is a keynote highlight from Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Pokemon Go. (source: brar_j on Flickr).
Phil Keslin, CTO of Niantic, explains how the engineering team prepared for—and just barely survived—the experience of launching Pokémon GO.
