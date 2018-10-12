This collection of serverless resources will get you up to speed on the basics and best practices.

Whether you’re just getting started with serverless or you have previous experience, you’ll find something useful on this list of serverless resources.

The items on this list were curated by O’Reilly’s editorial experts.

Getting started with serverless

Use this introductory material to get up to speed on the basics of serverless.

An Introduction to Serverless — In this short overview, Mike Roberts introduces the concepts behind serverless architectures.

What is Serverless? — Mike Roberts and John Chapin take you through the serverless landscape—particularly the design considerations, tooling, and approaches to operational management you need to make it work.

Learning Path: Getting Started with Serverless — Sam Newman demonstrates the benefits of serverless and provides overviews of function as a service (FaaS) and back end as a service (BaaS).

Implementing serverless

These resources outline best practices for incorporating serverless into your organization.

Learning Path: Migrating Microservices to Serverless — Sam Newman guides you through the many serverless frameworks that are currently available so you can choose the one that’s best for your organization.

Serverless Ops — Michael Hausenblas explores several use cases where serverless is a great fit—primarily short-running, stateless jobs in event-driven architectures found in mobile or IoT applications.

Going Serverless: Security Outside the Box — Jack Naglieri and Austin Byers explore tools and techniques for successfully building, deploying, and debugging serverless security applications.

Lessons Learned from Operating a Serverless-like Platform at Scale — Sangeeta Narayanan shares insights from operating Netflix’s customizable API, which allows the creation of optimized experiences on 1,000+ devices through a serverless-like platform and experience.

Building and Running Serverless Data Pipelines on AWS — Mike Roberts walks through a real-life example of a platform that was rearchitected to provide increased data capacity, reduced cost, and an improved development cycle time.

Microservice Orchestration for Serverless Computing — Cathy Zhang explains how service graphs address the challenge of creating and managing microservice applications.