A Fluent / Velocity path for a senior front end web developer
- A complete introduction to React: Attend this two-day training to get up to speed on React and its vast tooling ecosystem.
- Creating a reusable React component library: Cory House focuses on how to build reusable React components.
- JavaScript, security, and the case for feature simplicity: Natalie Silvanovich’s keynote focuses on the link between feature complexity, developer error, and security vulnerabilities
- Hacking web performance: Learn about new performance techniques to speed up your team's sites from Max Firtman.
- Design for Security: Serena Chen's session offers strategies for using design thinking to identify security best practices and anti-patterns.
- A front end developer's guide to GraphQL: Peggy Rayzis is focusing on GraphQL's schema-first approach to client-side querying pairs, which pairs well with React.
- Accessibility is important; now what?: Juliana Gomez from HUGE demystifies the trickiest WCAG standards and shares demos of common accessibility nightmares.
- Opportunities and challenges in applying machine learning: Learn how to find opportunities to apply machine learning, the pitfalls in applying it, and the steps required to succeed.
- Meaningful UX performance metrics and how to improve them: Building a website is one thing, but you also have to understand UX performance and monitoring.
A Fluent / Velocity path for an engineering team lead
- Mastering continuously deployed serverless applications: This two-day training will help teams take the raw ideas of serverless and apply them in a continuous deployment context.
- Full Stack in a Stackless World: This session will help teams improve development velocity and reliability by adopting modern back end design.
- The Freedom to Configure is the Freedom to Make a Better World: Cory Doctorow from the EFF talks about how we are truly building a web for all.
- Serverless server-side rendering: Improving user experience with React and serverless functions: From Natalia Qabazard at Trulia, this session will help you understand the benefits of using a serverless product to perform server-side rendering using React.
- Crossing the serverless fireswamp: It’s also important to understand the pitfalls and problems of going serverless as Symphonia’s Mike Roberts will explain.
- Field-tested interfaces for the next billion: Building products for customers with a fast internet connection is easy, what about everyone else?
- Scaling yourself during hypergrowth: An important talk by Julia Grace from Slack about best practices for building high-performing management teams.
- Service-level objectives and risk management for evolving services: As services evolve, it’s crucial to develop, monitor, and iterate service-level objectives.
- Leading an effective engineering team within the world's largest bureaucracy: A fascinating look into how the U.S. Veterans Administration works.
