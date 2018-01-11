In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Python with Luciano Ramalho, technical principal at ThoughtWorks, author of the O’Reilly book Fluent Python, and presenter of the Oriole Fluent Python: The Power of Special Methods.
Discussion points:
- The value of some often-overlooked features of Python, including generators, iterators, and the
range()function.
- How Python’s Asyncio module “brought a definition of what the interface should be for an event loop into the core standard library,” says Ramalho.
- Why Ramalho calls pytest his “go-to library for unit testing, and other kinds of testing.”
- Striving to avoid surprises and trying to follow the conventions of the language are two characteristics of what Ramalho describes as a “good Pythonic API.”
- The work of the Python Software Foundation to increase diversity in the Python community.
Other links:
- Ramalho’s presentation Fluent Python: Implementing Intuitive and Productive APIs at OSCON 2016
- IEEE Spectrum article on the top programming languages of 2017
- The Zope web application server written in Python