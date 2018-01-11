Type blocks
Type blocks (source: Pixabay)

In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Python with Luciano Ramalho, technical principal at ThoughtWorks, author of the O’Reilly book Fluent Python, and presenter of the Oriole Fluent Python: The Power of Special Methods.

Discussion points:

  • The value of some often-overlooked features of Python, including generators, iterators, and the range() function.
  • How Python’s Asyncio module “brought a definition of what the interface should be for an event loop into the core standard library,” says Ramalho.
  • Why Ramalho calls pytest his “go-to library for unit testing, and other kinds of testing.”
  • Striving to avoid surprises and trying to follow the conventions of the language are two characteristics of what Ramalho describes as a “good Pythonic API.”
  • The work of the Python Software Foundation to increase diversity in the Python community.

Other links: