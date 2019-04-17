Tony Jebara is director of machine learning at Netflix and professor on leave from Columbia University. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers in leading conferences and journals across machine learning, computer vision, social networks, and recommendation and is the author of the book Machine Learning: Discriminative and Generative. His work has been recognized with best paper awards from the International Conference on Machine Learning and from the Pattern Recognition Society, the Career award from the National Science Foundation, and...
more