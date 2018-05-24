This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in London 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Yin yang (source: Pixabay).
Having worked in both research and industry, Mikio Braun shares insights into what's the same, what's different, and how deep learning might change the game.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in London 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.