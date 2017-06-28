This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Question mark. (source: Pixabay).
David Ferrucci offers an overview of Elemental Cognition, a company focused on creating AI systems that autonomously learn from human language and interaction.
This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.