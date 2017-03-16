O'Reilly

Open Menu

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
search

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
Data

Making good robots

Andra Keay outlines principles of good robot design and discusses the implications of implicit bias in our robots.

Video by Andra Keay

This is a keynote highlight from Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.

You can also see other highlights from the event.

Article image: Robot graffiti. (source: Steve Rainwater on Flickr).