This video is an excerpt from the "Learning Path: Building and Managing Design Teams," by Aarron Walter, Kristin Skinner, Alastair Simpson, and Jenny Mullins. Watch the full Learning Path on Safari.

In this video excerpt, Aarron Walter discusses the importance of making great hires—people who have the right talents and the right potential to grow into something bigger for your company.

View the full Learning Path to learn how to hire, organize, and run a diverse and creative design team with real-world advice from working design leaders. You’ll also learn techniques for building an inclusive, design-thinking culture that encourages creative growth and personal development, making your employees happier and your business more productive.