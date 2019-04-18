Carlos Humberto Morales is the senior director of deep learning systems at Intel, where he obsesses over making AI development easier and more available. Previously, Carlos was Nervana’s platform architect and an architect for Cisco Systems, where he focused on topics such as cross-platform infrastructure security and fog computing. Over the span of his career, Carlos has been fortunate enough to be involved with the development of software and hardware at just about every level, from microcode to data center-scale orchestration suites.
