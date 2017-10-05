In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk with Mark Bates, presenter of a number of videos and Learning Paths on Go (including Go Core Techniques and Tools and Go Web Framework and Techniques), a frequent speaker at Go conferences, and an organizer for events including GopherCon and Gotham Go. Bates is also the creator of the Go web ecosystem Buffalo.
Discussion points:
- Bates describes Buffalo as an ecosystem rather than a framework. “Buffalo is more than just a framework,” he says. “It’s a seamless set of tools and experiences. Buffalo helps you through the entire process from creating a brand new app to deploying your app.”
- How Buffalo can make writing web applications in Go quicker and easier. “To be up and running and to see business logic so quickly is exciting,” he says. “Everything works together and you can get to the enjoyment of coding.”
- Why Bates considers Go to be a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) language.
- What’s happening in the Go community now, including the August release of Go 1.9 and discussions about what Go 2 should be and how it should work.
