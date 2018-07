Dr. Elizabeth Allen is the Principal of Brazen, a UX research and training consultancy based in Toronto, Canada. At Brazen, she helps companies identify and solve critical UX problems in digital and physical products, and trains design teams on how to do their own research. Her previous experience includes UX research roles at Shopify, Prosper, and Centralis, as well as a PhD in Cognitive Psychology. Elizabeth lives in Toronto with her cat, Eliot, and spends her free time speaking at conferences, mentoring junior researchers, and playing the ...