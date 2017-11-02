In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk with Matt Stine, global CTO of architecture at Pivotal. He is the presenter of the O’Reilly live online training course Cloud-Native Architecture Patterns, and he has spoken about cloud-native architecture at the recent O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference and O’Reilly Security Conference.
Discussion points:
- The importance of creating a shared understanding of core architectural terms: “There are probably 20-30 conflicting definitions of ‘microservices’ floating around,” Stine says. “If we try to build some complicated software on top of a poor shared understanding, basically we’re all going to be confused.”
- How patterns can make sense of an ongoing paradigm shift in software architecture: “The industry is learning quite rapidly that this ‘design thinking’ and this ‘language thinking’ is really important,” he says. “We’re taking a much more holistic view of software engineering.”
- Stine explains six key architecture concepts that can be used as guideposts in a journey to the cloud: modularity, observability, deployability, testability, disposability, and replaceability.
- Stine’s three principles of cloud-native security are: rotating user credentials frequently, repaving servers and applications from a known good state often, and repairing vulnerable software as soon as updates are available.
- The video Designing Cloud-Native Architecture for Continuous Delivery, presented by Matt Stine
- The video Designing Cloud-Native Architecture for DevOps, presented by Matt Stine
- The O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference, February 26-28, 2018, in New York City—best price ends December 1, 2017
- The Software Architecture Radio podcast, hosted by Matt Stine
Other links: