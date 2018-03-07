Li Fan is the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Pinterest, where she leads the company's technical direction and oversees a team of 400+ engineers building a visual discovery engine. Prior to joining Pinterest, she led image search at Google as the Senior Director of Engineering. From 2012 to 2014, she was Vice President of Engineering for Baidu, where she was responsible for product design and development at China’s largest search engine. Li began her career in software development and engineering management at Cisco and Ingrian Networ...
