Microservices at Netflix: Teams and services are tightly aligned and loosely coupled

An interview with Dianne Marsh, Director of Engineering, Cloud Tools, at Netflix.

Video by Mac Slocum

O'Reilly's Mac Slocum speaks with Dianne Marsh, Director of Engineering, Cloud Tools, at Netflix. They discuss:

How a move to the cloud also ushered in microservices at Netflix. (00:04)

One positive—and somewhat unintended—consequence of moving to microservices: team structure and output mirrors the services that are delivered. (00:52)

Microservices allow for quick and independent innovation. "We want our teams and services to be tightly aligned, but loosely coupled," Marsh says. (01:29)

Dependency management is one of the biggest problems Marsh is facing. (02:23)

How do you retire an internal API? That's a question Marsh's team is tackling. "We can either live with the problems we have," she says, "or we can try to solve those problems in a unique way." (04:23)

The people and projects she's following. (07:45)

Read Microservice Architecture to learn about the implementation and application of microservices.

Article image: Hooks on a fence. (source: Evan-Amos via Wikimedia Commons).