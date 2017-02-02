In this episode of the O’Reilly Hardware Podcast, Brian Jepson and I speak with Mike Vladimer, co-founder of the Orange IoT Studio at Orange Silicon Valley. Vladimer discusses how Internet of Things devices could benefit from connectivity options other than those provided by well-known technologies (including cellular, WiFi, and Bluetooth), and explains the LoRa wireless protocol, which supports long-range and lower-power applications.

Vladimer describes the studio’s quickstart project, in which engineers can send data over LoRa, and talks about a project in which Orange works with Sutro to use LoRa (rather than WiFi) to power Sutro’s connected device that monitors water quality in swimming pools.

Other Links: