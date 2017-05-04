The O’Reilly Programming Podcast: Building an architecture that can adapt to change.

The face of the Beijing Water Cube. (source: Craig Maccubbin on Flickr ).

Neal Ford will present two sessions, "Hands-on software architecture fundamentals" and "Evolutionary architectures," at OSCON 2017, May 8-11, 2017.

In the first episode of our new O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about software architecture and the concept of “evolutionary architecture” with Neal Ford, director, software architect, and meme wrangler at ThoughtWorks, a global IT consultancy that focuses on end-to-end software development and delivery. Ford is presenting two sessions at OSCON 2017, O’Reilly’s Open Source Convention, and he is a co-author of the forthcoming O’Reilly book Building Evolutionary Architectures.

Discussion points:

Software architecture’s increasing popularity over the last few years; Ford says that “companies such as Netflix and Amazon showed that if you do software architecture really well, you build a competitive advantage over everybody else.”

The non-functional requirements and soft skills needed to successfully implement software architecture.

How evolutionary architecture enables you to adapt to the future rather than predict it; Ford notes the pitfalls of “trying to do predictive planning against an incredibly dynamic ecosystem.”

Why guided change and incremental change are the two characteristics of an evolutionary architecture.

The difference between evolutionary and adaptive systems.

I also talk with Ally MacDonald, O’Reilly editor and a program chair of O’Reilly’s Fluent Conference, June 19-22, 2017, in San Jose, California, about the topics of the event’s sessions and training courses.

