Get a fresh start on building a new skill or augment what you currently know with one of these five newly released titles from O'Reilly.

Machine Learning and Security

Can machine learning techniques solve our computer security problems and finally put an end to the cat-and-mouse game between attackers and defenders? Or is this hope merely hype? Now you can dive into the science and answer this question for yourself! With Machine Learning and Security by Clarence Chio & David Freeman, you’ll explore ways to apply machine learning to security issues such as intrusion detection, malware classification, and network analysis.

Network Programmability and Automation

Like sysadmins before them, network engineers are finding that they cannot do their work manually anymore. As the field faces new protocols, technologies, delivery models, and a pressing need for businesses to be more agile and flexible, network automation is becoming essential. Network Programmability and Automation by Scott Lowe, Jason Edelman, & Matt Oswalt shows network engineers how to use a range of technologies and tools—including Linux, Python, JSON, and XML—to automate their systems through code.

Designing Across Senses

Since we experience the world through our senses, it’s time to start designing for them. Designing Across Senses by Christine Park & John Aldermanshows you how new technologies can enable devices to encompass a fuller range of human experience through a new approach: multimodal design. This approach takes advantage of how we use our senses to understand information and interact with the world.

Spark: The Definitive Guide

Learn how to use, deploy, and maintain Apache Spark with Spark: The Definitive Guide, written by the creators of this open-source cluster-computing framework. With an emphasis on improvements and new features in Spark 2.0, authors Bill Chambers and Matei Zaharia break down Spark topics into distinct sections, each with unique goals.

Product Management for the Enterprise

Enterprise software product management is one of the most sought-after skills in technology today. Product Management for the Enterprise by Blair Reeves provides an insider's tip sheet on how to do this work with clarity and confidence. Whether you’re coming into PM from another business function, another field of software (like the consumer web), or from outside of the technology industry entirely, this course shows you exactly what you need to know to build, scale, and manage software products for the enterprise. You'll explore how PMs discover customer needs and pain points, gather market intelligence, and determine what needs to be built. You'll pick up the keys to working with your development and executive teams, and see why great product managers are not an organization’s sheepdogs, but their truth-tellers. You'll learn what success means for your product and how product managers should think about their future career plans.

