This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Virtual reality. (source: Pixabay).
Stephanie Hurlburt explains why an open ecosystem is essential for the survival of virtual reality.
This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.