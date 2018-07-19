Jerome is a JavaScript engineer by day, working primarily in JavaScript, specifically in using the client-side frameworks of Angular 2x, Ember and React, while focusing more on Node and computer science to continue making himself a more well-rounded technologist.
By night Jerome works with squads of veterans teaching them programming. So far he and his team have helped numerous veterans learn how to code. Through this work, he has received numerous honors, including meeting former President Barack Obama. His work has been featured in media su...
