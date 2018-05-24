Christine Foster is currently the VP of data science at ShopKeep. She started her career as a generalist strategy consultant with Bain & Company, doing sums and averages and PowerPoint. Christine worked on data mashups at EMI Music, which is where she remembered she knew a lot more about regression models than most MBAs. Most recently, she ran digital targeting analytics for the consumer card business at American Express and benefited from sitting near some very impressive modelers in the Risk & Information Management department.
more