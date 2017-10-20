This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in London 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Intel.
Article image: Bottleneck (source: Weinstock via Pixabay).
Mike Strickland says a new approach to data analytics acceleration is delivering benchmarked performance increases of 3X to 10X+ at the system level for traditional relational and NoSQL databases.
This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in London 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Intel.