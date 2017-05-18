The O’Reilly Programming Podcast: Applying the latest language features to build video games and containerized microservices.

In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Swift with Paris Buttfield-Addison, co-founder of Secret Lab, a mobile development studio that builds games and apps for mobile devices. He is the co-author of Learning Swift, and a presenter of the Learning Path Getting Started with Swift on the iPad and the video Ultimate Swift Programming.

Discussion points:

The Swift Playground app, which Buttfield-Addison calls “a great programming testing environment and a concise way to get people up to speed with the language.”

The appeal of the Swift language to game developers. “Swift is one of the few opportunities we have to develop games in a modern language for a platform we know people will actually use,” he says.

Building containerized microservices with Swift: “It’s really interesting to see how far Swift has come in the three years it’s been around. You’re able to write a fairly full-fledged web framework, put it in a container, and deploy it,” he says.

Buttfield-Addison explains why it’s easy to build a game in Unity: “You have to write less code, so fewer mistakes are on your side, and more is taken care of by the engine.”

I also talk with Brian Foster, content lead at O’Reilly and co-chair of O’Reilly’s Software Architecture Conference, about some of the most discussed topics (including microservices, serverless architecture, and reactive architecture) at the conference in April 2017.

