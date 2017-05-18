In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk about Swift with Paris Buttfield-Addison, co-founder of Secret Lab, a mobile development studio that builds games and apps for mobile devices. He is the co-author of Learning Swift, and a presenter of the Learning Path Getting Started with Swift on the iPad and the video Ultimate Swift Programming.
Discussion points:
- The Swift Playground app, which Buttfield-Addison calls “a great programming testing environment and a concise way to get people up to speed with the language.”
- The appeal of the Swift language to game developers. “Swift is one of the few opportunities we have to develop games in a modern language for a platform we know people will actually use,” he says.
- Building containerized microservices with Swift: “It’s really interesting to see how far Swift has come in the three years it’s been around. You’re able to write a fairly full-fledged web framework, put it in a container, and deploy it,” he says.
- Buttfield-Addison explains why it’s easy to build a game in Unity: “You have to write less code, so fewer mistakes are on your side, and more is taken care of by the engine.”
I also talk with Brian Foster, content lead at O’Reilly and co-chair of O’Reilly’s Software Architecture Conference, about some of the most discussed topics (including microservices, serverless architecture, and reactive architecture) at the conference in April 2017.
Other links:
- The free report What’s New in Swift 3, by Paris Buttfield-Addison, John Manning, and Tim Nugent
- The next O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference, October 16-18, 2017, in London
- IBM’s Kitura framework for building microservices written in Swift
- Apple’s SpriteKit for game design
- The books Mobile Game Development with Unity and Swift Development for the Apple Watch, co-authored by Buttfield-Addison
- Buttfield-Addison is part of the organizing team for the /dev/world/2017 conference, August 28-30, 2017, in Melbourne