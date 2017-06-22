This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Measure. (source: Pixabay).
Tammy Everts offers a brief history of UX and web performance research, and shares educated guesses about new metrics.
This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.