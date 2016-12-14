The O’Reilly Podcast: John Thuma on how businesses can get more than “what happened” from their data.

Sophisticated analytics need sophisticated interpretation in order to be valuable. In this podcast episode, I speak with John Thuma, director of strategy for Aster Analytics at Teradata, about how businesses need to plan and implement advanced analytics in order to get the results they want.

“The real complexity lies in what I call the first mile and last mile of analytics,” says Thuma—that is, the collection of high-quality data and turning insight into impactful changes in business processes. For that, Thuma says, an organization might turn to a “business engineer”—someone who can “help an organization embed analytics into its ecosystem.”

Other conversation points:

Moving from analytics that tell you “what happened” to analytics that can inform action

Data lakes and the temptation to collect a lot of data without a real plan

Emerging tools and techniques for advanced data analysis

The ideal team for advanced analytics

Find John on Twitter, LinkedIn, and his own web site.

This post is a collaboration between Teradata and O’Reilly. See our statement of editorial independence.