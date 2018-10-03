Laura Thomson is senior director of engineering for Firefox engineering operations at Mozilla and serves on the board of ISRG, the nonprofit behind Let’s Encrypt. Laura has held a number of engineering roles in her decade at Mozilla. Previously, she was principal and vice president at OmniTI as well as an engineer, consultant, and computer science academic. She has written several books on various open source technologies, including PHP and MySQL Web Development (with Luke Welling, her husband). Laura is from Melbourne, Australia, but now liv...
