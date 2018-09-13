Hilary Mason is the General Manager for Machine Learning at Cloudera. Previously, she founded Fast Forward Labs, an applied machine learning research and advisory company, which was acquired by Cloudera in 2017. Hilary is the Data Scientist in Residence at Accel Partners, and is on the board of the Anita Borg Institute. Previously, she co-founded HackNY.org, a non-profit that helps engineering students find opportunities in New York's creative technical economy, served on Mayer Bloomberg's Technology Advisory Council, and was the Chief Scientis...
