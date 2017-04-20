This is an excerpt from a talk by Kenny Daniel, “Lessons learned from deploying the top deep learning frameworks in production.” Visit Safari to view the full session from the 2016 Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York.

Algorithmia is a leading online marketplace for developers to share, sell, and use machine learning APIs. The company gives co-founder Kenny Daniel a bird’s-eye view of the machine learning landscape, including the latest developments in artificial intelligence and deep learning. In this excerpt from his talk, Daniel recounts lessons learned when trying to implement deep neural networks not only for oneself, but also for others in a production-worthy environment.

Related: