Dr. Sandra Wachter is a lawyer and Research Fellow (Asst. Prof.) in Data Ethics, AI, robotics and Internet Regulation/cyber-security at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford where she also teaches the course Internet Technologies and Regulation. Sandra is also a Fellow at the Alan Turing Institute in London, a Fellow of the World Economic Forum’s Global Futures Council on Values, Ethics and Innovation, an Academic Affiliate at the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights at Oxford’s Law Faculty and a member of the Law Committe...
