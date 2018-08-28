Dr Laura James is an engineer with varied experience in innovative organisations and sectors, focussed on enabling new technologies to help people and society. She is Technical Director at Doteveryone, demonstrating how digital technologies can create public value in healthcare and more. Laura is also a co-founder of Field Ready, an NGO transforming humanitarian aid through distributed digital manufacturing. She co-founded Makespace, a community workshop and inventing shed in Cambridge, and was previously CEO of Open Knowledge, a global non-p...