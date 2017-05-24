This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in London 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Compass. (source: Walt Stoneburner on Flickr).
M. C. Srivas covers Uber's big data architecture and explores the real-time problems Uber needs to solve to make ride sharing smooth.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in London 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.