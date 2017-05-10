This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Clothespins. (source: Pixabay).
Brian Behlendorf looks at how open source software and the blockchain offer models for building trust in your systems.
This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.