Yangqing Jia is director of engineering for Facebook’s AI platform team, which develops general-purpose open source AI solutions that serve as the backbone of Facebook AI products, such as ranking, computer vision, natural language processing, speech recognition, mobile AI, and AR. He has influential in developing an open source deep learning software stack, many of which serve as the de facto industry standard in AI. He is the creator or cocreator of Caffe, TensorFlow, Caffe2, ONNX, and PyTorch 1.0. Lately, he has been focused on the design ...
