In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk with Richard Warburton and Raoul-Gabriel Urma of Iteratr Learning. They are the presenters of a series of O’Reilly Learning Paths, including Getting Started with Reactive Programming and Build Reactive Applications in Java 8. Warburton is the author of Java 8 Lambdas, and Urma is the author of Java 8 in Action.
Discussion points:
- The benefits to developers that came out of the introduction of lambdas and streams in Java 8
- How Akka’s actor model helps in the creation of reactive and asynchronous applications
- Comparing the uses of RxJava versus the Java 8 streams API to develop reactive code
- Warburton’s and Urma’s ideas for preparing the next generation of developers for the requirements of industry, the focus of their forthcoming book Real World Software Development
Other links:
- The Learning Path Build Reactive Applications with RxJava, presented by Warburton and Urma
- The Learning Path Build Reactive Applications with Akka, presented by Warburton and Urma
- The video Programming Actors with Akka, presented by Warburton and Urma
- Warburton has been involved as an organizer in the London Java Community
- Urma is co-founder of Cambridge Spark and the Cambridge Coding Academy
- The schedule for the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference, February 25-28, 2018, in New York