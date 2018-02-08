Droplet
Droplet (source: Pixabay)

In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk with Richard Warburton and Raoul-Gabriel Urma of Iteratr Learning. They are the presenters of a series of O’Reilly Learning Paths, including Getting Started with Reactive Programming and Build Reactive Applications in Java 8. Warburton is the author of Java 8 Lambdas, and Urma is the author of Java 8 in Action.

Discussion points:

  • The benefits to developers that came out of the introduction of lambdas and streams in Java 8
  • How Akka’s actor model helps in the creation of reactive and asynchronous applications
  • Comparing the uses of RxJava versus the Java 8 streams API to develop reactive code
  • Warburton’s and Urma’s ideas for preparing the next generation of developers for the requirements of industry, the focus of their forthcoming book Real World Software Development

Other links: